Editor of the Reformer,

Sometime in 2022 Brattleboro will have a new Amtrak station. It will be architecturally beautiful, well designed and as half-empty as the trains themselves.

Amtrak trains in Vermont are half-empty for a reason. Amtrak needs to be a transportation resource and it isn’t. It isn’t because this carrier hasn’t focused on customer service and the continual evolution and local change across Vermont and New Hampshire. Instead, Amtrak services the past just like this new station in Brattleboro will.

Steven J. Connolly

Bethlehem, N.H., Dec. 4

