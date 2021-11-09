To the editor: Scrappy and determined just like a poorly behaved puppy, the atomic power industry tagged along to COP26 (climate conference).
I can love a puppy.
I am unable to love the nuclear power industry.
Unable to love equals fear.
Love wins. Love rules.
The atomic power industry was not invited to COP25.
At COP26 in Scotland, the nuke industry is trying to line the hallway walls, stating how needed nuclear is. They propose atomic power is the only way to bring us to climate savings temperatures.
While the same dying atomic industry barks up a storm, in reality I hear the woofs of an ailing pup starved for attention, not getting enough play ...
At COP26, the atomic industry was put in the blue room. The renewable sustainable solutions were in the green room, while the blue room was reserved for historic industries, nuclear power and electric dirigibles with power cords.
Gary Sachs
Brattleboro, Nov. 5