To the editor: I empathize with the residents of Saxtons River and Rockingham who are unhappy with the recent division of legislative districts ("Rockingham unhappy with Saxtons River reapportionment plan," Nov. 3).

Rockingham unhappy with Saxtons River reapportionment plan BELLOWS FALLS — A plan that would split the village of Saxtons River out of the Rockingham H…

Several years ago, my town of Brookline was divided off from the town of Newfane and linked with towns to the north. That made no sense whatsoever. Brookline and Newfane share an elementary school, a fire department and a post office. The most popular access into Brookline goes through Newfane. Travel to the north is much less frequent.

One has to wonder on what basis these decisions are made. They do not appear to reflect the affiliations or the will of the people.

Sincerely,

Sally Fegley

Brookline, Nov. 5