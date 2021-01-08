Editor of the Reformer:
Donald Trump’s conduct has long reminded me of Sen. Joe McCarthy’s reckless and self-serving anti-communist crusade in the 1950s.
It was in the hearings on the most astonishing of his claims, that the U.S. Army was soft on communism, that our nation found relief from McCarthy’s years-long campaign of bullying and bluster. McCarthy screamed at witnesses and declared that one highly decorated general was a disgrace to his uniform. He finally went too far in a days-long exchange with the soft-spoken attorney for the Army, Joseph N. Welch, who had steadily disarmed each of the senator’s arguments and witnesses.
McCarthy asserted that a young associate in Welch’s law firm had been a member of a group he called a “legal arm of the Communist Party." Welch, stunned, had finally had enough. He declared, “Until this moment, Senator, I think I never really gauged your cruelty or your recklessness.” Welch then asked a final, fundamental and long necessary question: “Have you no sense of decency, sir, at long last?”
In the words of a History.com article, “The audience of citizens and newspaper and television reporters burst into wild applause. Just a week later, the hearings into the Army came to a close.”
Unfortunately, it took a long time to get to that point. Similarly, Donald Trump’s four years of self-serving and destructive antics reached their climax this week in his call to march on the Capitol and disrupt Congress. It was a shocking step too far. It is time for our disgusted nation, long fatigued by Donald Trump’s behavior, to ask him collectively, finally, at this late date, “Have you no sense of decency, sir, at long last?” Perhaps such a simple and powerful question will finally blow the flame off Trump's fiery spew of resentment and election denial, bringing this sorry state of affairs to an end and beginning the process of restoring and preserving the purposeful dignity of our democratic society.
Christopher G. Chapman
Brattleboro, Jan. 6