To the editor: There is no such thing as an unimportant election. Each election is an opportunity to make decisions that will affect the ways our community deals with fundamental issues of education, housing, medical care and sustainability.
Freedom of the press and freedom of speech serve as our eyes and ears in making informed decisions. I have been carefully following the workings of the Windham Southeast School District, the various options regarding emergency medical services and now the proposed town charter change on just-cause evictions.
I strongly support the school board candidacy of Eva Nolan from Dummerston. The WSESD board needs to get focused on educational goals and priorities. It is time to listen, deliberate and find common ground for the success of our students as lifelong learners. I believe that Nolan can help refocus the WSESD board.
Our Select Board has some big decisions to make now that the cost-benefit report has been completed on emergency medical services. On this issue and others, we need knowledge and experience. I support Jessica Gelter and Franz Reichsman and for the two one-year seats. We are truly blessed by the high level of interest in serving on the Brattleboro Select Board.
Article 2 has confounded me. Perhaps in a search for effective solutions with immediate results, the proposers of this charter change have not taken all ramifications into account. The relationship between property owners that provide housing and those who rent is a balancing act of rights and responsibilities. I do not see balance or consistency in this charter change and cannot support it at this time. Rent control, increased support for renters and full funding of housing vouchers could all make a difference.
Andy Davis
Brattleboro, Feb. 27