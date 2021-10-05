To the editor: In this era of rampant deceit, flagrant lies and manipulation by government officials and businesses alike, have we also lost the will and right, the courtesy and capability of respectful public discourse and debate?
Who has made everyday people, clerks in stores, the judge and executioner for deciding who is eligible for the civil liberties guaranteed in the 1st Amendment of the Constitution?
It is my understanding that freedom of speech, and freedom of press are NOT determined by or granted on account of any whim or politics, theology or belief, skin color, gender, education, ability, or status in society. All people have a right to speak and share written words as an expression of speech. The caveat being that no one may incite violence with their words. The law actually protects our right to hear all sides of debate and controversy, which means I have a right to hear and/or read what anyone else has said or written as long as they do not incite violence in their presentation.
A local print shop clerk refused to print an article for me - a professional, researched, data driven statement of fact - because ...because ... because he could. Perhaps because I am a woman, or an old person, or a minority or differently abled, or perhaps he just did not agree with the topic. Regardless of his reason for refusing me service, is this legal?
I am still Lynn, and my rights matter. I want to learn about all aspects of controversial matters in order to make wise informed choices in my life. Choices for me. Not choices for you. Your choices are up to you. Individual freedom and individual responsibility. Right? Our country, right? I don't want anyone else making choices for me either. You don't get to choose for me what I can read or share with others. You don't get to choose for me, and I don't get to choose for you. Can we agree? Can I have service, please?
Lynn Russell
Brattleboro, Aug. 23