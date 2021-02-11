To the Editor: Due to the pandemic, voting for town offices looks to be particularly challenging this year. In Rockingham, we are blessed with a plethora of excellent candidates for Select Board. In my opinion, three particularly stand out: Bonnie North for the three-year position, and Rick Cowan and Elijah Zimmer for the two one-year positions.
All three bring to the table a love for Rockingham’s heritage and a belief in its future, combining a desire to preserve the best elements of our past with the need to engage creatively with the challenges facing small towns in Vermont as we move forward in a post-COVID world.
I urge my fellow Rockingham residents to vote on March 2, or to request an absentee ballot from the Town Clerk at 802-463-4336, extension 1102 or clerk@rockbf.org.
Maintaining strong community, strengthening local infrastructure, encouraging home ownership and affordability while keeping a sharp eye on the bottom line - let’s move Rockingham forward, with North, Cowan and Zimmer!
Charlie Hunter
Bellows Falls, Jan. 9