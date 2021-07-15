To the Editor: I just read the Associated Press article -- “Bonus Pay for essential workers varied widely across states” (July 12). The article states that Vermont nurses got bonuses up to $2000. I am a nurse at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital and none of my fellow nurses or myself received such a bonus. I have nurse friends at other hospitals in Vermont and none of them reported said bonus. We certainly would have enjoyed it - but did not receive any extra money. It was a very scary and tough time. Please everyone get vaccinated!
Catherine Stover
Brattleboro, July 12