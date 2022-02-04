To the editor: There is an ominous process going on in our schools, particularly those in the South. Certain subjects and books are being banned because they may make some people feel “uncomfortable.”
So they don’t want their poor kids to hear about slavery, Jim Crow, mass resettlement of indigenous peoples, and the holocaust. All because these subjects might make the children “uncomfortable.”
Ridiculous? Yes. Ignorant? Yes. Frightening? Hell, yes!
But, having said this, I find it somewhat humorous that the loudest voices against this “discomfort” come from the left.
You see, I think it’s funny that the folks protesting the removal of books about slavery, the resettlement of indigenous peoples, and the holocaust because of “discomfort” are the very same folks who, a few decades ago, wanted to remove or revise the wording of what many people consider to be the great American novel because a word made them “uncomfortable.”
I find it funny that these are the same folks who need “safe spaces” at colleges and who keep speakers and entertainers from their campuses because of “discomfort.”
And, I find it funny that these are the same folks who demand “participation” trophies for everyone lest anyone feel “uncomfortable.”
I am certainly not condoning the inane, moronic actions of our southern brethren, but I seem to recall a few old adages about pots and kettles, glass houses, and throwing the first stone.
Bob Fagelson
Brattleboro, Jan. 31