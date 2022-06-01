To the editor: As a new and happy-to-be-here Vermonter, I have recently been surprised and discouraged to see a sign prominently displayed on a fence on the road between Guilford and Brattleboro that says “F*** Biden.” I am all in favor of publicly expressing one’s political positions in any and all ways. However, this sign, which apparently replaced one with a positive message “Make America Great Again” has absolutely nothing positive going for it. Making sexual suggestions about Joe Biden is for me a new and appalling low in civility. How are we to explain to visiting grandchildren what our neighbors hope for in regards to our president? What will tourists who visit our town think of people who use such language? God help our country!
Catherine Di Lorenzo-Varges
Guilford, May 24