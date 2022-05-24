To the editor: Farce? I felt the headline on the Reformer article ("'A farce': Guilford board meeting devolves into shouting match," May 11) about the expansion of the Guilford Free Library missed the point. There were good facts in the article, but printing the entire rant (which went overtime at the May 9 Selectboard meeting) did nothing to shed light on the subject.

'A farce': Guilford board meeting devolves into shouting match GUILFORD — Guilford residents are being asked to weigh in once more on whether they want to …

Jason Herron was upset about his being cut off when he went over the previously set time limit of five minutes. He was given two more to wrap-up, but still felt he was being mistreated, and called that a farce. Hardly worth the misleading headline. Splitting the information about the library up at the start and end of the article had friends from out of town asking me, “What’s that about corruption in Guilford?” They saw the headline and, not making it through the whole article, assumed the worst.

The expansion will cost taxpayers $1 per year for a $250,000 home, and $2.50 for a $500,000 spread. I use both the GFL and Brooks Memorial Library in Brattleboro. I pay $62.50 a year to use Brooks, as do between 50 and 60 other Guilford residents. We library users aren’t asking for anything like Brooks, but enough space for a bigger collection, room for small meetings (in person or on Zoom), a place for computer access when the cable is down or our device is on the fritz. A place kids and grandkids can go when school’s out. A place those with a bum leg or confined to a wheel chair can use. And first and foremost? Vote. And if you aren’t sure, tune in or read up.

Linda Hay

Guilford, May 13

Editor's note: The vote by Guilford residents on whether to expand and renovate the town library at a cost of $1.2 million will be held today. The Reformer has published several articles about the proposed expansion, including the one referenced by the letter-writer.