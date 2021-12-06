To the editor: That was a strong dose of advice in Tuesday’s (Nov. 30) paper about the foolishness of protecting ourselves from COVID, and of related government mandates. I’m assuming that these authors are no fans of Joe Biden. Data from October indicates that there are three times as many COVID deaths in Republican counties than in Democratic counties nationwide (25 vs. 7.8 per 100,000), a sad reflection on the politicization of the pandemic.
Personally, I’m all in on following the science-based recommendations to get vaccinated and wear a mask. What good are your personal freedoms and how can you rant about "trillions of dollars" going to private industry if you’re dead? Also, as I happen to know and like one of these authors, I wouldn’t want her or her family to experience a COVID death. Following recommended precautions is a show of respect and caring for all of our family, friends, neighbors, essential workers, and any random person we may come into contact with.
Finally, would those who choose to not follow recommended practices pledge that if they should get COVID, they won’t seek the medical help of those whose advice, indeed pleas, they have ignored? Unvaccinated COVID patients are currently surging into Vermont hospital ICUs, pushing to the limit space that is needed for non-COVID, critically ill patients.
Roger Turner
Dummerston, Nov. 30