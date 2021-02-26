To the editor: I devoted about two hours on Tuesday evening to attend the Zoom informational meeting about the upcoming votes in member towns to withdraw from the Windham Southeast School District. As the meeting went on, I found myself becoming increasingly worked up as it became clear that so many people within the school system have clearly had to devote a lot of time to understanding, analyzing, and figuring out ways to communicate the possible effects of this vote while simultaneously trying to (1) provide an education to our children during a pandemic, and (2) determine the financial and programmatic opportunities of the unified district in its infancy.
One member of the public asked if the towns now vote to leave the new district, but then in the future decide they want to re-unify, would that be possible? In other words, do we actually know what we might be voting to get rid of before we’ve even had a chance to understand what we’ve currently got? Another member of the public quoted the first article, “Shall the voters … authorize the town to withdraw,” then questioned who is the “town” (the Select Board, our WSESD reps, a newly-elected school board?), and when does this authorization take place – immediately, or some time in the future?
Six principals spoke about how much they’ve valued the collaboration and resource sharing possible within the unified district during the pandemic, and one impassioned teacher spoke about how much she resents any time her principal, who provides support to so many staff in so many different ways, has to devote to questions about the possible dissolution of the district, and potentially to any restructuring within the school that would be required if towns vote to withdraw. The business manager, who had to create the financial infrastructure for the new school district, has now had to devote hours to analyzing the hypothetical effects on local budgets if the district is dissolved. Then during the meeting it was suggested that he might be able to spend some additional time finding a way to present complex information in a simpler way.
The tiredness in the voices of all the school personnel was clear, yet when they are working so hard to educate our kids in these worst of circumstances, we’re asking them to spend additional time on this ill-advised exercise. If after five years it was clear that we aren’t deriving benefit from unification, whether it was imposed on us or not, I could understand putting it to a vote, which no state statute currently prohibits. But not now. It’s my personal opinion that we should not vote to withdraw from the WSESD, and we should let everybody in the school system get back to getting our schools through the pandemic, and figuring out how to take advantage of the opportunities of unification.
Roger Turner
Dummerston, Feb. 24