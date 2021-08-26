To the Editor: On Friday, August 13, I stood on Main Street in Brattleboro with my two friends, Daniel Sicken and Bill Pearson. I stood with my two friends to protest the United States' arsenal of nuclear weapons. Here is what I learned while standing in solidarity with them: Nuclear weapons are against International Law and the United States [legally] violates that Law. How can this conclusion be made?
The United Nations' Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons is now a part of international law, that is, according to the United States’ constitution, the supreme law of the land. This Treaty outlaws the development, manufacture, testing, possession, transfer, acquisition, stockpiling, use or threat of use, control or receipt, stationing or deploying of nuclear weapons. This renders nuclear weapons under the same prohibitive category as land mines, cluster munitions, chemical and biological weapons, and poison gas.
The Treaty entered into force when the respective legislatures of 50 countries ratified it (October 2020). Under the terms of the treaty, those nations that do not ratify it are not bound by its' requirements. The United States and all of the remaining nations that possess/deploy nuclear weapons neither signed or ratified the Treaty.
The Treaty is an expression by those nations that signed it (86) and ratified it (53) - of their frustration with those many nations that have not - to sufficiently abide by the 1970 Treaty on the Nonproliferation of Nuclear Weapons to pursue disarmament "in good faith". It has been over fifty years!
As of September 2020, the United States has the most deployed nuclear weapons in the world, 1,750.
Russia has 1,572 deployed weapons.
China possesses only 320 nuclear weapons (total).
France has 200 deployed nuclear weapons.
The United Kingdom has 60 deployed nuclear weapons.
Pakistan has 160, India 150, Israel 90, and North Korea 35 nuclear weapons (total).
As a student of International Relations at the American University's School for International Service, I studied 'nuclear brinkmanship.' I suppose for one whose highest allegiance is not his or her faith, the study of the worthiness, morality, and effectiveness of nuclear weapons is debatable, and their possession and use are even justifiable. But, if the paradigm to which one is ultimately accountable is theological and not geopolitical, is spiritual and not militaristic, is Christocentric and not nationalist - is the morality and thus legality of nuclear weapons even debatable? I strive to think primarily as a Christian and secondarily as a United States citizen. Yet, this proves difficult because since I began to attend school I was told to 'pledge allegiance to the flag,' and singing the national anthem before every professional sports even has somehow become a cultic ritual. Many still hail the United States as a 'Christian nation.' Yet, as the famous theologian H. Richard Niebuhr once stated, "Christendom has often achieved apparent success by ignoring the precepts of its founder." And what is 'a' precept of our 'Lord and Savior'? "You have heard it was said, 'Love your neighbor and hate your enemy.' But I tell you, love your enemy and pray for those who persecute you, that you may be children of the Father in heaven" (Matthew 5:43-44). To that I respond, "I believe; help my unbelief" (Mark 9:24). Thank you, Daniel and Bill, for your witnesses.