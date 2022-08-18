To the editor: On Wednesday, August 24, at 6:30 p.m., the Whitingham Board of Selectmen will be meeting to discuss the potential expansion of the Jack Pines Pirates' OHV (off-highway vehicle) Club into Whitingham.
According to the meeting minutes from July 27, 2022, the proposal covers a distance of 10 miles beginning on Lone Pine Road and extending via a combination of dirt and paved roads, a class 4 trail as well as parts located on private property, with the permission of landowners, to the end of Holbrook Road in the village of Jacksonville.
It is unclear whether the route will continue into the center of Jacksonville or how the Readsboro system will connect with Lone Pine Road in Whitingham. It is also unclear if the town of Whitingham would allow local residents of the town legal authority to access the new route on all town roads if the proposal is accepted.
The Jack Pines Pirates OHV Club is an organization founded in Readsboro that is dedicated to providing legal riding opportunities for ATV, UTV and side by side ATVs.
I would encourage anyone in the town of Whitingham that may have questions or concerns about the proposed expansion to join us at the Aug. 24 meeting.
David Eade
Whitingham, Aug. 14