To the editor: Renaming the Negro Brook in Townshend ("Name remains for Negro Brook," June 18) is something that is not only appropriate, but should happen immediately. African Americans have quite obviously been left out of American history or marginalized in history since the inception of this country.

Retaining the name Negro Brook serves absolutely no worthy purpose and we should listen to members of the African American community who wish to see this antiquated and unacceptable name changed. It is the least and easiest thing that should be done, and even if it weren't easy to change the name it should still be done anyways.

More importantly, since African Americans have far fewer statues, place name designations and historical markers than whites do in this country, it is long past due that we start commemorating African Americans much more proportionately to their historical contributions to America. The fact that there is such an imbalance of cultural historical representations in this country must be remedied. I like the proposal of changing the name of the brook to the name of an early contributing African American citizen of Townshend, and I support changing the name of the Negro Brook immediately.

Spencer Crispe

West Brattleboro, June 16