Editor of the Reformer,
It’s once again coming up to that time of the year.
But the way things have been going - it may be overlooked even more, I fear.
Our country that we have proudly worn the uniform for
Is in turmoil, and we have to fight and defend against another type of war.
A war against this damn virus, the elections, racism, police brutality.
It’s running rampant and that’s the sad, sad reality.
With all of this going on it may be easy to forget,
That Wednesday, November 11 is Veterans Day - please remember and thank a vet.
For even though our country is in one hell of a mess,
We need to know that you understand - we are not losers or suckers,
We are defenders of the United States, what it stands for, and may God bless.
As for the other issues that we need to face, this is what I have to say:
Stand up strong for peace, love and unity - each and every day.
Marty “Z” Szulanczyk, USMC 1969-1971
Whitingham, Nov. 9