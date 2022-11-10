To the editor: Howdy hi, people.
It’s coming to that time to remember,
Veterans Day, the 11th of November.
Now I know this year has again been a mess,
With COVID, more wars, politics, inflation, all adding to our stress.
But that shouldn’t mean we put aside and forget,
The men and women who wore the uniform — the vet.
Time to show honor and respect, to those that went and didn’t come back.
Those that returned with serious injuries, yet their health and benefits fall through the cracks.
The ones that dealt with the blood, heard the screams,
And relive it again and again in their dreams.
Even those that didn’t encounter the worst of it all,
Still deserve remembrance and respect, for answering the call.
So, let’s put the politics and BS aside,
If you are a vet or know a vet — fly the flag with pride.
Show everyone that we won’t forget,
All that they all have done to become a vet.
Marty “Z” Szulanczyk
Whitingham, Nov. 7