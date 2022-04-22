To the editor: State Rep. Emilie Kornheiser, D-Windham 2-1, has been a strong advocate for finding a solution to the issue of inequitable school funding in Vermont. On April 12, a commentary piece by one of our members ("Kornheiser tariff leaves our children behind … again") called into question the motivations of Rep. Kornheiser in her position as vice chair of the House Committee on Ways and Means and as someone closely working on the issue of education funding inequity.

David Schoales: Kornheiser tariff leaves our children behind … again It appears the lure of the Ring of Power under the golden dome in Montpeculiar has captured …

We want to be crystal clear that while our position differs from Rep. Kornheiser’s on what the solution looks like for the issue of inequitable school funding, we have no doubt that she cares deeply about the children of Vermont. The opinion piece was not submitted on behalf of the Coalition for Vermont Student Equity. CVTSE does not under any circumstances condone personal attacks on anyone, including our elected officials.

Marc Schauber, executive director

Coalition for Vermont Student Equity, Inc., April 12