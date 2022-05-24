To the editor: Unreal. I am 74 years old and NEVER experienced the impact of an incompetent school board of education (you) until residing in Brattleboro.
You, the school board members are not the directors of a small corner lemonade stand.
You are the equivalent of a board of directors for a small publicly traded corporation.
Although federal, Vermont law and local policies and procedures provide some corporate structure, the action/nonaction of the current board of directors (education) degrades the value of the district and thus degrades the value of its communities.
So, directors, where is your prospectus, aka strategic plan? The strategic plan would include the criteria used for the superintendent’s annual or semi-annual evaluation. What are you doing to ensure that the CEO, superintendent, will work for the betterment of the district in the near future? What kind of contract are you offering a candidate to insure he/she/they will serve the district for three to five years?
Besides presenting a district budget, your job is to evaluate and hire a superintendent. You have repeatedly and publicly demonstrated your incompetence in executing the latter responsibility. You have repeatedly shown your constituents, voters, you are not doing the job for which you were elected. If the school district were an actual public company, as a shareholder (taxpayer) I would have sold my stock.
Take a step back and look and listen to the big picture. You have the opportunity to make OUR school district flourish. Lock in a great CEO with a contract for the next 3-5 years. Hire Mr. Mark Speno.
Hopeful,
JE Sheeran
Brattleboro, May 13