Matthew Strong's Oct. 6 "opinion" piece titled "Five facts about Proposal 5/Article 22" about the Reproductive Liberty Amendment to the Vermont Constitution was deceptive and made opinion appear as fact. If you title a piece “Five facts about proposal 5/Article 22” then it no longer appears as opinion even when the small print says "commentary." The column proceeds with a series of deceitful fear-mongering bullet points presented as facts. This editorial sleight of hand is shameful. A deliberate misrepresentation and labeling of an opinion piece as factual is a corruption of fundamental values of journalism. In contrast, the piece supporting the proposal on the next page is titled "Keep reproductive health care private" so that it can be clearly understood as advocacy.

An honestly presented opinion piece that pointed out that Article 22 is ambiguous or opens the door to unwanted outcomes in future legislation and judicial review would have added to the conversation. Obviously, you don't trust your readers to make up their own minds without tipping the scales. When a newspaper endorses a position on a given issue it writes an editorial. Anything else is chicanery.

Thank you,

John Loggia

Brattleboro, Oct. 9