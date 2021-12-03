Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

To the Editor: I urge you to oppose the Biden administration's effort to undermine the democratically elected government of Ethiopia.

Failing to stand behind a legitimately elected government contradicts the deeply held democratic values of the U.S. and tarnishes its image world-wide, particularly in Africa. By alienating Ethiopia, the U.S. stands to lose a major strategic ally in the most volatile region of Africa.

I implore you to:

• Express your support to the democratically elected government of Ethiopia and denounce the Tigray People Liberation Front's actions to destabilize Ethiopia.

• Call on the administration to recognize Ethiopia's inalienable right to defend itself from internal and external destabilizing forces.

• Call on the administration to reinstate Ethiopia as beneficiary to African Growth and Opportunity Act.

Addis Alem Bekele

Belchertown, Mass., Nov. 26