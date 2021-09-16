To the editor: I don’t understand a lot of western medicine. It strikes me that western medicine has been working diligently for at least two centuries to kill, suppress, or throw the human immune system into complete disarray.
Inflammation is the body’s natural response to illness or injury. Yet western medicine urges us to reach for ice, anti-inflammatory, and anti-fever drugs to shut down that natural response.
Steroidal drugs suppress the immune system.
Antibiotics can even have an adverse effect on the immune system. They’re ineffective for viral illnesses, and yet they’re part of every COVID protocol. Why? The New York Times got a doctor in a Detroit hospital to admit that they probably killed a third of their early COVID patients by hurling antibiotics at them.
Additionally, most drugs are haptens. Haptens are merely small molecules that are not immunogenic, but they can combine with host proteins. The larger molecule will then appear "foreign" and stir the immune system into action. Antibodies can be formed against the drug (hapten), against the hapten-protein complex (or conjugate, or adduct), and/or against the host protein. In the latter case, an auto-immune-type response arises. Your body may never see that protein in the same way again — which is not a good thing. Even aspirin and common OTC anti-inflammatory meds are haptens.
I’ve heard a personal story and read a story online that makes me think that people have been overdosing themselves with zinc during this pandemic. The symptoms of a zinc overdose are the same as flu symptoms. Additionally, your senses of smell and taste can be impacted—which makes everyone think: COVID! Dr. Sebastian Rushworth has done a review of the literature and reports that evidence for the usefulness of zinc supplements for respiratory infections is dubious and the side effects may not be worth a potentially very small benefit. When you think about it, too, most other metals (e.g., mercury, lead, aluminum) are neurotoxins.
It would be great if we had data on how people are self-medicating, when they think they have COVID. Since I learned about haptens (in a highly readable old textbook on immunology: "Immunology for Students of Medicine," by Humphrey & White), I am hard-pressed these days to take an Advil. Who knows what damage might be done in the long run to our immune systems when we habitually reach for these common drugs for every little ache and pain? Perhaps we even train our immune systems not to respond normally.
And after we’ve confused the hell out of our immune systems, we’re urged to get vaccine after vaccine after vaccine, for which the pharmaceutical companies have no liability even if the adverse event is disability or death.
Jacqueline Brook
Putney, Sept. 12