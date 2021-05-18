To the editor: Thank you to Richard Foye for his letter regarding the devastation caused by free-roaming cats upon native bird and wildlife populations ("Feral cats are lethal enemies of native songbirds," May 12), in response to the Reformer article on the Windham Humane Society’s efforts to trap, neuter, and return colonies of feral cats ("Colony of cats trapped, neutered and released," May 5). Although I commend WHS for their compassionate work, I am in agreement with Mr. Foye, as is the American Bird Conservancy, that a Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) policy remains harmful to wildlife.
While Mr. Foye seems mostly concerned with the predation of birds (“… cats catch and eat many small mammals such as meadow mice and voles, none of which I am going to cry about”), we should, in fact, “cry” about small mammals, as well as reptiles and amphibians, all of which are essential to a healthy environment. Some may be well pleased to observe fewer chipmunks, mice, voles and moles in their well-tended yards, thanks to the efforts of Fluffy and Muffin, but that means fewer meals for native predators. And fewer snakes, lizards, toads and frogs — and birds — means more bugs to chew up our gardens, spread illness, and make summer evenings outdoors uncomfortable.
In a study conducted by the Smithsonian’s Conservation Biology Institute, in partnership with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, it was estimated that free-roaming cats destroy from 1.4 billion to as many as 3.7 billion birds in the continental United States each year, along from 6.9 to 20.7 billion mammals.
If cat owners are unconcerned by the environmental impact of their animals, (as Mr. Foye points out, an invasive species), the well-being of their pets may motivate them. Indoor cats generally lead significantly longer and healthier lives (two to five years for an outdoor cat, 10 to 15 for an indoor). Unlike dogs, few communities require domestic cats to be vaccinated, and they are thus susceptible to fleas, ticks, parasites and feline distemper, among other maladies. Sick cats can also transmit diseases to wildlife. And free-roaming Mittens could well wind up under the wheels of a car, or, like the hapless tabby whose front end we once discovered under a tree in our yard, become someone’s dinner.
Most communities have adopted leash, licensing, and vaccination laws for dogs, which have resulted in healthier and safer pets, and happier neighbors. If your neighbor’s dog makes a nuisance of himself in your yard, you have some legal recourse. If you don’t want the neighbor’s cat staking out your bird feeder, or using your garden as a litter box, or “marking” your front door, you have little choice but to put up with it. Or take matters into your own hands.
While Mr. Foye appears to be knowledgeable about birds, I am at a loss to understand why he believes that it is safe to allow his “cat friends” outside after “noontime when birds tend to be done feeding.” As we observe daily in our own yard, birds feed from dusk to dawn, year round. And some at night, as well. There is no “safe” time to allow cats outdoors.
Barn cats, which is what I believe is meant by a “working cat,” are, of course, invaluable to farmers for rodent control, and are not in the same category as pets.
I pray that soon more communities will begin to adopt ordinances such as that of Aurora, Colorado, which requires cat licensing and rabies vaccination, control and restraint, mandatory spay/neuter of all cats over six months of age, and limit the number an individual may own, and Montgomery County, Maryland, which in 1999 passed a cat nuisance law, whereby a cat owner who allows their pet to roam on another person’s property without their permission may be fined. In the meantime, I am grateful to those wise and conscientious feline fanciers who keep their animals indoors at all times, for the good of our ecosystem, their neighbors, and their loved furry companions. You are true friends of creation.
Heidi Mario
Brattleboro, May 12