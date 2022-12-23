To the editor: Not enough people understand the science of why the Earth is getting warmer because of human activity. With massive over-consumerism behind more than 35 religious holidays here and abroad, the world is imperiled as we know it, where we stand in the shadow of a disaster of our own making. Even if humans find a habitable planet somewhere over the rainbow, most of the eight billion people on Earth aren't going anywhere. Space travel is not meant to save us. Space is for the survival of the colonization of consumption, in other words, the corporations and the wealthy. It's delusional to believe otherwise.
Wherever this fantasist species goes, it will dominate human activities and continue to rely on their belief-dependency rather than reason and common sense. By inducing a false and unrealistic sense of contentment among people, most planet-wide believers will not loosen their grip on human consciousness, which creates patriarchal religious holidays. Male empaneled corporations will make sure religious holidays will be celebrated to the max in their father-centered socio-governance of human affairs. While there is a robust movement to help reduce the man-made harm of a changing climate, there is little to no effort to confess and acknowledge that the culture of human belief-dependency is dangerous to life on Earth.
The holiday calendar 2023 will surely see the same gross rabid consumer carnage celebrations weighed down by the masses as they recklessly remain preoccupied with the acquisition of consumer goods to celebrate in the name of their religious holidays that dominate the secular sector as well. There has always been something entirely selfish and hypocritical about the overabundance of holiday consumerism that suggests that belief-dependent people believe they have higher standards or more noble beliefs than is the case. Is the cessation of man organized belief-dependency necessary to save species-diversity and the protection of habitats endangered by humanity?
While men argue, the natural world acts according to its own immanent laws of nature, not the laws or beliefs of men. In every generation there is precious little time to provide for our children's children. Who will be the last generation to wallow in the reckless carnage of holiday consumerism just to celebrate and preserve overbearing traditions, dogma and rituals of mythologies that were never real and never will be?
Vidda Crochetta,
Brattleboro, Dec. 19