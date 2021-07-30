To the editor: Having just read the (July 28) column by (John) McClaughry ("Is climate science settled? Absolutely not."), I find it interesting that the conservative mind set insists that there is no major climate crisis. They seize upon one paper and ignore all the others. Despite the current climate chaos they continue to spread the information that we are overreacting. Please tell that to the people around the world experiencing catastrophic weather events.

But for the sake of argument, let us assume we are exaggerating things. So what!! It's far better to plan for the worst and be pleasantly surprised rather than pretending that all is well and do nothing. One further point, exactly what do you conservatives conserve? Certainly it's not the planet so I guess it's your personal existence. No great social changes have been created by conservatives; only the liberals have done so.

David Fagelson

Brattleboro, July 28