To the editor: The pending decision by the Supreme Court on Roe v. Wade is a realization that we are still violating "women's rights"! Are we still not living by our democratic rhetoric, that women have equal rights? What defines a Supreme Court's responsibilities? Does each member's religious or political affiliation allow for them to make a decision that is not in line with the value we embrace in our democratic society? A society where we as woman are equals, capable of making our own decisions?
We value in our society that "we are all equals" but the Supreme Court feels empowered to make a decision for my body, my integrity? (Are you ready to castrate men for violating a woman's body, by making that proposal and enforcing that decision by the Supreme Court?)
I sincerely hope that, as a member of the Supreme Court, you will honor that you are appointed not for your personal prejudices or religious orientations, but that you are trusted to uphold our democratic society and values: all women and men are equals!
As a woman, I am fully aware of the options that are available for me; finding the support I need is my personal responsibility, and right, not the government's, at any level! This is 2022 and I am appalled to have to defend the "rights " of women!
Heide Bredfeldt
Brattleboro, May 22