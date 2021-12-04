To the editor: In following the story of potential voter fraud in the Windham Elementary School vote, I noted the line in the Nov. 24 piece by Frank Seawright, “The Vermont Secretary of State tells us that people owning a property in Town A but living in Town B, can vote legally in Town A if they express their intention to reside in Town A in the future.” This is not what Vermont law states! Vermont law defines a legal resident as:
“a natural person who is domiciled [not was or will be] in the State as evidenced by an intent to maintain [not establish] a principal [not secondary] dwelling place in the State indefinitely and to return there when temporarily absent, coupled with an act or acts consistent with that intent.” (Bold emphasis and bracketed comments added.)
Anyone living in Town B as their principal domicile, to use the provided example, cannot also be principally domiciled in Town A and therefore is not legally allowed to vote in Town A. Period. Non-negotiable.
Beyond that, the reference to an “intent" to returning to Town A is highly qualified. The potential voter would have to demonstrate that they were temporarily absent from Town A with evidence of “act or acts” to support that intent. Merely expressing a vague intent to return to Town A at some point in the future is not legal standing to vote in Town A.
Don’t take my word for it. Judge Thomas Devine of the Vermont Superior Court ruled in similar case in Victory, Vermont, in 2016 regarding non-residents voting in an election for Town Clerk, “… domiciled requires having residence ‘coupled with an intention of remaining indefinitely,’ and neither residency or intent alone is enough to establish it.”
If the Vermont Secretary of State is giving incorrect instructions to local election officials and citizens about what Vermont election law is and how it should be enforced is alarming in the extreme.
Robert Roper
Stowe, Nov. 29