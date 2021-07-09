To the editor: In 1948 Great Britain gave up Palestine as its colony. The United Nations took control of the territory. As a means of accommodating Jews leaving Europe after World War II, the United Nations divided the land by giving 55 percent to the Jewish population and 45 percent to the Palestinian population. Since this was the Palestinian homeland for centuries, Palestinians resisted. The result has been decades of war and suffering with the Palestinians becoming increasingly disenfranchised. Palestinians have essentially become prisoners in their own homeland.
The United States is not an impartial mediator in the conflict; the United States consistently sides with the Israeli government on Israel-Palestinian matters. While it is Germany who inflicted the crime of the holocaust, it is the Palestinians who have paid the price of accommodating Jews after the holocaust. It is time to establish a free, contiguous and independent Palestinian state.
Sincerely,
Sally Fegley
Brookline, July 5