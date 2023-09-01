To the Editor: There is an online petition at www.change.org calling for prohibiting panhandling in Brattleboro. I signed it, although I think the petition is unclear.
I believe the petition and ordinance need a clear, concise definition of panhandling. One example: "Panhandling means any request for or solicitation of an immediate donation of money. ...Panhandling shall not include the act of passively standing, sitting, or engaging in a ... street performance with a sign or other indication that donations are being sought, without any verbal request for a donation other than in response to an inquiry by another person." [https://www.lawinsider.com/dictionary/panhandling] I believe it is vitally important to make this distinction clear.
Some people oppose prohibiting panhandling, saying that these people are in need. The problem is, most of them are not legitimate. They are scamming. They have a system, cooperate by working in shifts, and can make $100 a day or more.
People who are truly in need are different. Anyone who is working the streets, day after day, is not legit. Try offering them food; they will refuse, demanding cash. Many folks don't know the difference; the scammers spot their marks, and ignore the rest.
While promoting the panhandling ban, we can take action to end the problem, taking it in shifts to stand next to the scammers, and tell everyone who is tempted to support them that they should not hand over any cash, and explain why. This type of speech is protected by the First Amendment; panhandling is not.
Phil Bloch
Brattleboro, Aug. 30