To the editor: In the 1930s Adolph Hitler rose to power in Germany. While many would blame inherent anti-Semitism and xenophobia as the main reasons for his ascension, there was a critically more important factor: Hitler promised to restore order. If there is anything that people can unite behind it is the concept of order.
Post WWI Germany was in chaos. Their industry was crippled by the Treaty of Versailles and inflation was exponentially growing. Hitler promised to return Germany to its former glory. There’s an old joke about dictators at least getting the trains to run on time. But that’s no joke to the masses. It’s an indication that some sort of order has been restored.
So what does that have to do with the present? Well, for starters, the progressive wing of the Democratic Party insists that the results of the election meant an overwhelming nationwide approval of their agenda, when it was exactly the opposite.
Biden soundly defeated Trump, but there were no coat tails. Americans said no to Trump, which in normal times would have included a massive increase in Congressional Democrats. But, in fact, they also said no to the progressive agenda leading to the loss of seats in the House. They would have lost the Senate had Republican Georgians not sat out the run-off elections.
Post election, the Republicans got in line, and have remained in the thrall of their defeated leader. Mitch McConnell acts like majority leader and has Schumer wringing his hands but doing nothing. And the GOP has maintained order in the ranks.
And what do the Dems do? Do they demonstrate to the country that they can restore and maintain order? No. Instead they line up the circular firing squad and demonstrate once again that they are the party of disorder.
If the Dems keep this up, they will lose control of Congress in 2022, leading to a return of Trump and ushering in the end of democracy as we know it. I maintain if that should happen, the Democrats will be as much to blame as the Republicans if not more so.
