To the editor: The greatest mystery of human behavior isn't the advent of religious patriarchy in antiquity. What else could we expect from the minds of primitive, self-centered men who were arguably unmoored from reality and morality?
The authoritarian patriarchal old goats evolved a resentment toward the pro-equality of women that fabricated their Book of Genesis. They created a god in their own image as a mouthpiece for their contempt of women to enforce their idea that women were created as inferior and not as important as men. It's as clear as the Michelangelo painting on the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel depicting Eve "emerging from Adam's side." Good grief, women were so reluctantly created only at Adam's request, and after the creation of the beasts in the field!
When the woman finally "materialized," the serpentine male authors depict her as the one to suffer the most for disobeying the man-god. Adam gets a slap on the wrist, but the man-god charges Eve as a wicked temptress and condemns her to bear the burden of the so-called "original sin" for "her" offense against "him." Then the old goat maliciously condemns every child born of "all" women to live with that fake original sin. Moreover, women are not only coldly punished to bear "painful" childbirth, but to suffer the "bleeding times" to revile women as "unclean" in the unhinged minds of the flatulent male authors.
This "rendering" is not hyperbole. It's easily found in the "creation scenes" in Genesis to be read by anyone. It's a contrived storyline that so evilly animates men against women that shows the god of Genesis depicted by men, as a spiteful cruel old cad who demonized "all women and children" forevermore without good cause (or grace).
While data gaps mask the true scale of femicide and gender violence throughout the centuries, sadly, the greatest mystery facing humanity is, why have women put up with patriarchy over all these generations? It should be obvious to anyone that Genesis was written "by men for men" as a forceful bitter fulmination against women. Certainly, after the invention of the printing press, people with any decency should have raised holy-hell at the insufferable authors of Genesis for all the pain, ignominy, hardship, danger and senseless death endured by women at the hands of shameless men.
Even now, this pathological patriarchy of Genesis is the religion of "men." While women have made many important strides toward equality, how much longer do women need to understand it's long past time to renounce and denounce the "Big" lie of religious patriarchy and take their rightful place in a rational world of estimable womanhood.
The Genesis creation, written deliberately to put-down women, is at the very heart and soul of the male psyche of the "Jukrislim" religion. With all their many splintered sects and denominations, it's the very foundation of Western Civilization. How can you ever see the sham of "Judaism, Christianity, and Islam" again as nothing but contemptible?
Vidda Crochetta
Brattleboro, Oct. 1