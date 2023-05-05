Patti Smith is a local (and natural) treasure

To the editor: According to my very smart phone, there are approximately 628 people in the USA named Patti Smith, at least one of whom lives around here, and how fortunate we are to have her as our local Patti Smith. For years we’ve been enlightened by her contributions to the Reformer, most recently by her piece in the April 21 edition titled “Death and life in the winter forest.” Anyone who missed it should go find it, in the recycling or online, and will be amply rewarded for the effort.

The View from Heifer Hill: Death and life in the winter forest “…[M]ice and men, soils and songs, might be merely ways to retard the march of atoms to the …

As for the likes of me, I am now obligated, per Patti’s recommendation, to go find “A Sand County Almanac,” which I missed (purely due to laziness) when I should have read it in college. Luckily, it’s available as a free audiobook narrated by Stewart Udall on audible.com as well as at your local bookstore or library.

But the main thing is I wish to thank the Reformer and Patti for bringing us a level of writing that goes well beyond what I would expect from even the glossiest of glossy magazines. We’re lucky this particular Patti Smith lives nearby.

Franz Reichsman

Brattleboro, April 29