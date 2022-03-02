Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

To the Editor: War is profoundly immoral. With war comes atrocities.

War is particularly appalling when portrayed as an "answer" to a desire for a more dominant American place on the world stage -- partially devastated by war -- given that the military budget is more than that of the next 12 nations combined.

Mr. Paul Belogour would be well advised to heed the words of Victor Hugo: “Peace is the virtue of civilization. War is its crime.”

Peter van der Does, Brattleboro

CCM Holland Mills, Brattleboro

Patricia J. Mills, PhD, New York City