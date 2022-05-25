To the editor: When she was a child, Judy Heuman was denied admission to kindergarten in New York City because she was considered a fire hazard. She was a polio survivor and used a wheelchair for her mobility. Since those dark days, Judy has been a key player in the formation and implementation of legislation that ranges from Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act, to the Americans with Disabilities Act, to the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. She is also one of the main subjects of the Oscar-nominated documentary “Crip Camp.”
Times have changed since Judy was considered a fire hazard, but only because of the determined and on-going efforts of Judy and many other activists like her. Unfortunately, times have not changed enough. Take the recent testimony to the Green Mountain Care Board by Sarah Launderville, executive director at the Vermont Center for Independent Living. Sarah described at length how our health care system is biased against people with disabilities, offering many specific examples of how this has harmed people. In addition to physical inaccessibility in offices, policies have been implemented that cause or perpetuate discrimination and inequity. Lack of access to services exacerbates illness and produces additional costs.
People like Judy and Sarah need help — the help of people like you, dear reader — to advocate for equal access and inclusion. Without it, people with disabilities will be increasingly marginalized and ignored.
Charlie Murphy
Bennington, May 17