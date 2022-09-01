To the editor: Thank you to the Reformer for its fine editorial in the Aug. 25 edition (“Where is Mr. Perrin?”). The paper correctly identified the unexplained disappearance of Brattleboro Union High School Principal Steve Perrin since last spring as “one more source of anxiety during an already anxiety-filled year of masks, isolation and other COVID restrictions, on top of increasing incidents of fights and vandalism,” not to mention the ongoing investigation of the school’s alleged history of student sexual abuse by adults.
With all due respect, I personally find the explanations by school officials who should know why one of their key administrators has suddenly walked off his job without notice or explanation to border on the disingenuous. It is understandable if Superintendent Mark Speno or Board Vice Chairperson David Schoales are bound to silence for legal or ethical concerns, but I don’t see why they can’t be more more forthcoming about the limitations they are operating under. To leave matters, as Schoales did with parents, that “We don’t have that information,” or as Speno insisted that he “can’t discuss the leave of absence until there is information that is shared,” is just not credible, falling well short of what is typically reported when a public official goes on leave, or is fired for just about any reason, whether that be for personal health or professional misconduct. Perrin’s case is certainly singular in its absence of information, a situation that is exacerbated by the fact that he continues to receive his $120,000 annual salary from the same tax payers for whom no explanation for his mysterious absence is provided.
All of this can only fan the flames of what the Reformer identifies with reason as “more contempt, mistrust and instability” for a school that has been under a dark cloud in recent years. As a retired member of the BUHS staff, I would welcome more transparency about this disturbing issue.
Tim Stevenson
Athens, Aug. 25