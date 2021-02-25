To the editor: On Town Meeting Day, I will cast my vote to elect Pete Silverberg to the Halifax Select Board.
Pete’s background in business, technology, and finance will bring essential skills to the Select Board. His experience in problem-solving, budgeting, and communication will be an asset to Halifax. If elected, Pete has pledged to listen and learn, practice due diligence, fully abide by the letter and spirit of Open Meeting law, and act in the best interest of the people of Halifax. I trust Pete to keep these promises.
In addition to voting for Pete Silverberg, I will vote YES for actions needed to have certified public accountants audit the town’s finances (Articles 6 and 7). I will also vote YES to increase the Select Board from three to five members (Article 8). This change can bring more diversity of experience and oversight to the Select Board.
For the first time as a Halifax voter, I will vote NO to the proposed budget (Article 4). In the recent public meetings on the Fiscal Year 2021 budget, the current Select Board opted to not provide specific worksheets and calculations. Halifax taxpayers should have full access to budget formulation data before approving a budget.
If you are a Halifax voter, I hope that you will join me in supporting Pete Silverberg for Select Board and, on the Australian ballot, voting YES for Articles 6-8 and NO for article 4. Together, these actions will lead to enhanced clarity, accountability, and transparency in our town government. These are changes that will benefit all Halifax residents.
Linda Lyon
Halifax, Feb. 23