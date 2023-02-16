To the Editor: My name is Peter “Fish” Case and I’m running for a one-year seat on the Brattleboro Select Board.
I’m running because change has to happen. This current board gives more attention to a $425,000 public bathroom project than lights and security cameras in the transportation center. This board ended a 57-year relationship with Rescue Inc. with little or no public input. I’ve been quoted as saying that this is a good board, I’d like to amend that. These are good people who together are not listening to their constituency and that only serves five people.
There are long-term solutions to everything, things that allow us to kick the can down the road and say we have a plan, this is what this board does well. But they’ve shown that they can act quickly, they have set a precedent on moving through something quickly. Of course, I’m referring to the elimination of Rescue and the hiring of Golden Cross. So, if we’re looking for silver linings, we now have that to constantly refer to and should I get elected I will sound like a broken record when things bog down. People are hurting now, and it is possible to stop it and all we must do is apply a little common sense and backbone, something of which I have an ample supply of.
I have spoken with a dozen retailers in downtown Brattleboro who have all been told by their customers that they don’t feel safe coming downtown. I’ve spoken with hundreds of citizens who are tired of being aggressed when they get out of their cars. All this tells me is, it’s time to take a look at our stance on loitering again and make some changes and those changes may not be popular, but they will return commerce to downtown Brattleboro and make it safe and inviting for all. I’m not running on just one thing; I’m running to fix them all and bring my skills of communication and messaging to this board. I have a strong personality, I’m able to cut through the noise and produce results, the results this town needs right now.
I am the strongest candidate in the race and for those of you that know me know I don’t have a quit switch and I can see anything through till the end. So, on March 7 I ask that you vote for me, Peter “Fish” Case to fill a one-year seat on the Brattleboro Select Board. I won’t forget who I’m representing, and I will always reflect the values of the voter. Thank you.
Sincerely,
Peter “Fish” Case
Brattleboro, Feb. 16