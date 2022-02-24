To the editor: Reading Peter Case's "Why I'm running for school board" in the Feb. 19-20 Reformer weekend edition has added to my sense that he would serve as a valuable member of the Windham Southeast School District Board: passionate, interactive/proactive, energetic, thoughtfully opinionated. The range and depth of his involvement in community events and causes over the past few decades is astounding.
In his Reformer piece, Mr. Case mentions his "refined sense of justice and fairness," and this sense was frequently in evidence during the morning radio show that played a key role in my introduction to Brattleboro and Southeast Vermont (and that I still miss), as well as in his subsequent Reformer columns. Related to this (in my opinion) is his highly developed BS detection apparatus, which finds frequent and vivid expression in his on-the-air and written commentary. As a veteran of meetings, meetings, meetings at various pedagogical levels, I'm a staunch believer in the value of participants who (in a constructive manner) serve as "reset buttons" when proceedings stray from the real, the fair, the just, or venture into filibuster territory. I can readily envision times when board meetings could benefit from Mr. Case (OK, Fish) interjecting a well placed "What's up with THAT?"
While recognizing that it's getting late in the campaign season, I nevertheless close by offering up a possible campaign couplet:
Vote for the one and only Fish.
He'll bring zest to the school board chafing dish.
Lloyd Graf
Brattleboro, Feb. 21