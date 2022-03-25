PFAS found in 58 Vermont cities — they should be banned immediately
To the editor: A Vermont state report shows Perfluoroalkyl and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) in selected public water systems in 58 cities. The results demonstrate which cities have PFAS levels above the 20 ppt of the 5 PFAS regulated by the state, as well as those with levels below 20 parts per trillion (ppt). In addition, other forms of PFAS that are not included in Vermont’s law are also included in the study.
This report highlights how rampant PFAS contamination is in Vermont. Other states have adopted standards as low as 13 and 14 ppt, and a recent federal report suggests standards as low as 7 ppt and 11 ppt. A study by Harvard University suggests a PFAS drinking water standard closer to 1 ppt.
Dr. Philippe Grandjean, Professor of Environmental Health at Harvard University, states that “The existing research on PFOS and PFOA clearly shows that, with time, these chemicals are much more toxic than we originally thought. Our research shows that the EPA’s unenforceable recommendation of 70 parts per trillion is about 100-fold too high to protect us from adverse health impacts. We must protect communities from the dangers of PFAS exposure by phasing out the use of PFAS chemicals and by establishing a strong drinking water standard that is based on science.”
What’s shocking about the state report is that many of these places with PFAS in the public drinking water are rural communities where people have wells, and those wells are not being tested for PFAS. No one seems to have taken responsibility for informing the general public in these areas that they may want to test their private wells for these highly toxic chemicals.
There are 9 communities with select sites where public drinking water tested above state regulations of 20 ppt of the 5 regulated types of PFAS: Dover, Craftsbury, Fayston, Killington, Leicester, Milton, Morgan, Mt. Holly, and Thetford.
These 34 communities tested below 20 ppt of the 5 regulated PFAS, but above 2 ppt: Barre Town, Barstow, Barton, Bennington, Berkshire, Berlin, Brattleboro, Bridgewater, Brookfield, Charlotte, Castleton, Derby, Eden, Jericho, Ludlow, Newfane, Newport City, Norwich, Pownal, Randolph, Reading, Richmond, Rockingham, Rutland Town, Shaftsbury, Shrewsbury, Stockbridge, Stowe, Sunderland, Vernon, Westminster, Williston, Windsor, and Woodbury.
And these 15 communities have other types of PFAS that are not part of the 5 regulated forms: Alburgh, Braintree, Cabot, Cambridge, East Montpelier, Fair Haven, Marlboro, Orwell, Peacham, Ripton, Springfield, Waitsfield, Waterbury, West Rutland, and Vershire.
Why should you care? Many of these sites are schools; children are especially vulnerable to PFAS toxins. This VT study only started in fall 2019 so how long have children and adults been drinking PFAS contaminated water? Shouldn’t the state be urging those with well water in these areas to test for PFAS? Why does the taxpayer or the system operator have to pay for PFAS contamination caused by manufacturers, industry, the military, landfills, and others? Shouldn’t we be finding out where the PFAS is coming from? How much PFAS is in the rivers and streams and fish and wildlife around these cities? Shouldn’t we be banning the whole class of PFAS chemicals?
As Dr. Grandjean points out, “PFAS are not essential chemicals, and we can make do without using them.” So, let’s get rid of them. Ban the entire class of “forever chemicals” immediately.
Marguerite Adelman
Winooski, March 19