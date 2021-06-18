To the editor and Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine,

Attached you will find a letter to the editors of my local paper that includes dubious claims regarding vaccine safety. As the editorial board of the Brattleboro Reformer seems unwilling or unable to engage in basic fact checking and permits the spread of potentially dangerous misinformation, I respectfully ask that you please respond to these claims, notably those attributing deaths in Vermont to the vaccine. While I fully appreciate how busy you are and acknowledge that you might not be able to comply with my humble request, as we approach the end of the pandemic phase of this virus, continuing to address vaccine hesitancy and misinformation remains important to getting us across this finish line, not to mention how we manage any future such pandemics.

Letter: Anti-vaccine letter-writer responds to rebuttals To the editor: Misinformation? Jason Schmotzer calls my vaccine-questioning statement ("Don'…

Unfortunately some do not seem able to distinguish reliable facts and information from misinformation and misconstrued data. Others seem to think that calling in to question these claims or asking that it not be spread has something to do with agreement and/or "liking" that information rather than fact versus non-fact. I would argue that the current plague of misinformation on multiple fronts will remain a greater danger to our society than any virus that we face.

Respectfully,

Jason Schmotzer, Psy.D.

Brattleboro, June 16