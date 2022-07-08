To the editor: The Brattleboro Home Depot and its vast parking lot have been vacant for 14 years. Easthampton, Massachusetts is under an hour by car from Brattleboro. Earlier this year, Easthampton passed a fee on vacant commercial buildings. Several New Jersey towns have done the same. Brattleboro should join them. The Vermont Legislature should provide any support needed.
In Mashpee, Massachusetts a vacant big box store and its parking lot were converted to a neighborhood that looks like downtown Brattleboro, with wide sidewalks, parks, small stores downstairs, and apartments upstairs. In Texas, a vacant big box store was turned into a library. In Detroit in recent years, thousands of vacant buildings were turned back into farmland, parks, and forestland.
Planting trees is one of the best ways to stop climate change, which the world's leading scientists say is a major threat to Earth's ability to support human life.
Eesha Williams
Dummerston, July 1