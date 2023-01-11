To the editor: The plastic problem is one of the most alarming problems in the current world. Specifically, left-over plastic in our oceans and coastal areas has become a huge crisis. The amount of plastic in the ocean can cover 40 percent of the world’s ocean surface — even though it is so spread out that if you go to an island far away from human civilization, you will find plastic stuff around the bank of the island. Every year, people throw at least 14 million tons of plastics into the ocean. By 2050, the amount of plastic will outweigh all the fish.
This plastic waste remains the same or converts into micro plastic by the mechanical energy of the ocean waves. Marine species are entangled in this plastic waste, which causes their deaths or severe injuries. Therefore, marine biodiversity is on the verge of extinction. On the other hand, Marine species are ingesting these microplastics, and these microplastics stay in their bodies. When we eat those fish, the microplastics enter our bodies and cause cancer and other fatal diseases. It should be stopped immediately otherwise it will be too late to save our marine life.
Khairul Anam Rifat
Bennington, Dec. 16