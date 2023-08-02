To the editor: In the wake of historic flooding that has taken a toll on first responders statewide, and in the midst of a crisis-level volunteer firefighter and EMT shortage, I am writing to share news of an upcoming live performance about the emotional toll of emergency response work. "Counting Pebbles" is a play based on interviews and conversations with EMTs and paramedics across the country - with a specific focus on rural areas. Created by a mostly-volunteer theater ensemble of artists, health workers, EMTs, disaster responders and mental health providers, this play explores vicarious trauma and mental resilience in emergency medical responders: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/counting-pebbles-a-new-play-about-trauma-resilience-and-ems-tickets-670801504357
"Counting Pebbles" has been in process since 2016, and was first workshopped at the Yale School of Public Health in 2019. But the intent was always to bring this play to rural ambulance stations. August 4-6, the play will be performed in Rescue Inc.'s Canal Street ambulance bay, which will be turned into a theater for two weekends to rehearse and perform.
I am writing to you because EMTs and paramedics who have seen rehearsals have given the strong feedback that this play should be seen by the community - people who have the ability to advocate for better mental health support for responders, especially in rural areas. As an emergency management professional, I see the ways our ambulance and fire services are struggling to retain volunteers, and the high rates of burnout among those who do come forward.
Our hope is that this performance can start conversations about creating a more sustainable emergency response culture in rural Vermont.
Taiga Christie
Faultline Ensemble
West Halifax, July 27