To the editor: I'm writing to urge folks to get tested for COVID frequently. It's easy, quick and free. Hours at the new vaccine and testing center at Brattleboro Family Medicine (53 Fairview Ave.) are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and you can walk in or make an appointment at the Vermont Department of Health website (https://www.healthvermont.gov/covid-19).
The Department of Health is now recommending that people get tested when they attend events with people not in their normal circles. To me that suggests we should all get tested when we travel out of state, which used to be required. Because I often need to travel to the Boston area for family caregiving, I had been in the habit of getting tested about 7–9 days after each trip. I kept testing negative until one time I tested positive. If I had not been getting tested regularly, I wouldn't have known, because my odd symptoms (headaches very different from my usual migraines) wouldn't have necessarily suggested COVID. Because I knew I was positive, I knew to quarantine, and thus, I hope, avoided spreading the infection to anyone else. I ended up having additional symptoms that lasted three months, following this "mild" case of COVID. I'm doing fine now, thankfully, but continue to get tested whenever I travel, because even though I'm fully vaccinated now, I know it's possible to get re-infected.
The new Delta variant is thought to be as contagious as Chicken Pox. We now know that asymptomatic people with the Delta variant can easily infect others because they carry high levels of virus in their noses (based on data from the recent outbreak in Provincetown). If we don’t get tested, we won't know we have COVID, and risk spreading it to everyone – particularly dangerous to all those who remain unvaccinated, including everyone under 12. So please, I urge everyone to get tested frequently. It's the only way we'll know what is actually happening in our region, and help protect our neighbors. Thank you!
Tatiana Schreiber
Westminster West, July 30