To the Editor:
On Feb. 27, the River Valleys Unified School District is asking you to vote to change the organizing agreement you approved just a few years ago in 2017. On the ballot is a change to your representation.
I'll try not to get too far into the weeds here, but details are important.
The Articles of Agreement that formed RVUSD as a merged district of Dover and Wardsboro established a board of 3 representatives from each town based on the population breakdown. It also instructs the board to reapportion the representatives after each decennial Census.
Here are the numbers, so you know the facts before you go into the booth on Feb. 27.
- 2010 population (percent of the total population) Dover: 1124 (56 percent), Wardsboro: 900 (44 percent)
- 2020 population (percent of the total population) Dover: 1798 (67 percent), Wardsboro: 869 (33 percent)
After the 2020 Census, the breakdown of representatives should change to four from Dover and two from Wardsboro, based on population breakdown.
There are arguments to be made for following the existing agreement and performing the reapportionment based on the 2020 Census... just like the Vermont Legislature did last session. Then there's the basic democratic concept of one person, one vote. Neither town and no voter should lose that.
There's also an argument to be made for keeping it three for three, as the current board is asking to approve. It has worked during the short life that has been the merged district.
I'd argue that the board has an obligation to follow the rules in place when the 2020 Census was performed and reapportion to a 4/2 board. You shouldn't change the rules mid-game because you don't like the result. Imagine if your favorite sports team could just change the rules to get the outcome they want.
The change on the ballot shouldn't be made now. But you should be asked whether you want that change for the 2030 Census when the decision isn't being made based on being unhappy about the results. But that's not what's on the ballot.
Please vote. We are a participatory democracy, and no matter what side you're on, we all have a responsibility to spend a few minutes and vote when our government puts a ballot out for us. Polls are open at the town office from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 27. Absentee ballots are available ahead of time. An informational meeting will be held Tuesday, Feb 21, at 5 p.m., at Dover Elementary (in-person only.) Bring your questions.
Marc Bernard Schauber
Dover, Feb. 8