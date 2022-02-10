I slow down in the winter.
I fatten up (adorably I might add)
And give over to introspection,
Invited or otherwise-
I can sit still whole minutes staving off the dread,
Drip fed from yesterday’s podcasts and the kids downstairs
Valiantly making the case that school has become too
unbearable to bother with anymore.
They’re smart, these kids.
They know what they’re up against.
They understand the boundaries
Of good intent and the impotence of platitudes-
One of them shovels with me when it snows,
Pushing with all the heart of a body he’s sure is coming.
He is hilariously unsuited for the task and as such
And absolute delight to local footfall.
Folks usually stick around a minute longer than they expect to,
Making sure to ingratiate themselves to this industrious gnome.
He makes them feel young again.
They’ve all pushed shovels hilariously before.
For whole seconds they become him,
Shortening by half, retracting their grown up teeth
While baby ones loose themselves from dental nymphs
Wriggling through the slush, making their way back home.
I say hello and for an instant they forget themselves
And for an instant they are happy.
The weight of doubling bone density
And their tripled waistline hasn’t caught up with them.
They are Moonwalkers.
Earth is a place their parents live and fret over.
The boy becomes Grandfather Crow,
Jerking his head erratically as he measures
The decency of these dumbstruck time travelers.
He knows not everyone wants what’s best for him.
His scrutiny ages them.
They remember that at their height
They are capable of some truly wretched things.
They regard ledgers and resolve to cook their books.
The boy makes them want to be better,
And at least until the bottom of the hill I think they mean to be.
We shovel a while longer,
Until he reports that his arms have
At last seceded from his torso.
I ask if there’s no hope of reconciliation?
He says,
chicken noodle soup
Or macaroni and cheese
Or a gummy bear stir fry.
I say, good luck.
He says, there’s no such thing as gummy bear stir fry.
I say, not yet
And watch as the next great tinkerer’s gears begin to turn.
Benjamin Bright
Brattleboro, Feb. 4