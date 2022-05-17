To the editor: I was reading the poignant article ("'It has been such an honor': Jeanette White says goodbye to the Senate," May 4) on Jeanette White stepping down from the Senate, by Chris Mays, and of course it is very sad to read of hard work on unifying disparate views being reduced in any way.

I wanted to share with people a training program I was exposed to, called Convergent Facilitation (https://convergentfacilitation.org). This is a reliable meeting approach for finding solutions among groups of people with the most disparate views, to come together and solve any problem as one. It stemmed from Nonviolent Communication, which was used to integrate black and white schools during the civil rights era.

I have attended parts of online courses in Convergent Facilitation, just for interest, and I did not retain too much but was impressed that the people at BayNVC offered me a free call-in phone service and practice sessions, to support people trying to work in their local communities with advice and coaching.

I think conflicts during policy meetings can become opportunities for great work, rather than frustrating challenges, and I hope so much that this can become reality more and more.

I hope that this can be helpful to somebody.

Karl Semich

Putney, May 6