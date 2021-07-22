Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.

To the editor: As Tyler Resch notes (“Bill Scully’s advice to Vermont: Go hydro,” July 15), hydropower development is neglected in Vermont nowadays. It was not neglected a few decades ago, when small hydro power was rejuvenated in such places as rural Rockingham (Brockways Mills) on the Williams River and urban Springfield on the Black River.

Tyler Resch: Bill Scully's advice to Vermont: Go hydro Editor’s note: An informal celebration of the life of Bill Scully will be held from 2 to 4 p…

Developed and undeveloped small hydropower, however, are insignificant to powering Vermont.

There is one undeveloped larger hydropower site on the Connecticut River: Sumner Falls between Hartland, Vermont, and Plainfield, New Hampshire.

And there is one undeveloped pumped-storage hydropower site: Fall Mountain in Walpole, N.H., opposite Bellows Falls.

Meanwhile, Hydro-Québec has a large and growing hydro- and wind-power surplus, but tapping it again now is politically incorrect.

While New England’s coal and nuclear power plants are closing, natural gas is taking up the slack, including pipeline capacity: also now politically incorrect.

Selling Vermont’s renewable energy credits to southern New England so that they do not have to allow solar- and wind-power development in their backyards now is politically correct, because it feels good.

“Vermont’s energy future” is political, not practical.

Howard Fairman

Putney, July 18