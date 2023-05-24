To the Editor: I am writing to let you know my feelings about Attorney General Charity Clark's decision to press criminal charges against two Vermont State Troopers for essentially doing their job.
There is no question that there are bad cops in this country. There are bad people who take drugs and wreak havoc within society, as well. Do you want to eliminate our police forces in the name of acting as though addressing police brutality is more important than answering calls from scared and concerned citizens so that you can garner votes from those who want something done about this mess?
I feel as though you have skipped over the step where you are dealing with human people. Trooper Zach Trocki and Sergeant Ryan Wood are, first and foremost, people who have devoted their lives to helping people. I wouldn’t choose to be a police officer, and I am thankful that there are many who do choose that path in the name of law and order. In order to make a statement that you are cracking down on the unnecessary use of force within the police force, you are choosing to demolish the careers of two young men so that you can pretend that you are making a difference. No one died here, and the man who was shot by the bean bag did not press charges. So why are you?
If a surgeon loses a patient, despite following all the proper protocols, should he be criminally charged with reckless endangerment for not doing a better job? If every police interaction does not go smoothly, will the police always be held accountable for their inability to have what you would view as a successful outcome? I could go on and on with examples, but the conclusion would be the same. No, we would not charge a doctor with criminal proceedings because no one would be a doctor. Mistakes happen, people’s health is a factor, and there is no way to predict perfect outcomes in surgery or police work. I’ve heard the details of this situation, and it is clear to me that dealing with a blood-soaked man on a roof carrying a large saw was certainly not equal to Rodney King being pulled out of a car and put into a chokehold by police.
Neither of these officers wanted to harm him — they wanted to diffuse a situation that included onlookers. They viewed those people as potentially being harmed by this individual. They did not launch a bean bag at the man to have him fly off the roof. The man in his impaired state made that happen. It’s actually nearly impossible to fathom what you are thinking when you view these two young men as threats to society. It’s shameful.
Do you know what your state needs? Do you know how hard the Vermont State Trooper Association has worked to fill its ranks with able-bodied men and women in the name of law and order? Your state needs police officers. And antics like this make it a great place to steer clear of if you are a police officer looking for support. And you are sacrificing two very fine young men for the sake of making a name for yourself.
Lisa Madden
Dummerston, May 23